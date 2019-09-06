Maryland legislators lobby Carroll commissioners on prayer lawsuit; board to stick with decision to settle

Good afternoon and thank you for your comments regarding this critically important issue. The decision was one that was made with a tremendous amount of thought and was not arrived at lightly. It remains very interesting to me that the elephant in the room is completely ignored by personal beliefs, and that is the decision that we needed to make based on the Federal 4th District Court ruling on the Rowan County case. Should not your dismay and argument be with them ? Apparently no, it is all about us and the incredibly difficult decision we made. I will not speak for my colleagues but will tell you, I have always, and will continue to be, a good steward of tax payer dollars. I too, have heard from an incredible amount of constituents with the vast majority agreeing with our decision. As a matter of fact, I have been keeping a tally of all responses. At present, 186 folks are in agreement, 23 are against and 4 are undecided. I will continue to add upon these numbers. Back to the Federal 4th District ruling, we were advised that the possibility of any positive movement forward is, at best, a shot in the dark. The same set of judges will rule on our case which is exactly like the Rowan County case. Would the judges go against their own previous ruling ? The answer is clear. And…..the Supreme Court has already said they will not take that case. I struggle to see what the difference would be with us. Should we put this shot on the back of our citizens with the incredible amount of financial challenges that lie ahead ? May I be so bold as to remind you of Kirwin, recession conversation, the future of Fire and EMS, teacher pensions, decreased highway user revenue, decreased open space money etc., etc. To place the possibility of additional dollars to the tune of hundreds of thousand of dollars for attorney fees on top of that partial list of responsibilities is challenging especially with the ever increasing burden of fiscal obligations being placed upon the Counties by the State. As I have been saying, I will not create a burden on the many, for the beliefs of a few.