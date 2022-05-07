Hampstead’s Shiloh Pottery hosts Mothers’ Day weekend show and sale

Wendy Miller, left, and Ken Hankins work at Shiloh Pottery in Hampstead Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Shiloh is getting ready for their Mother's Day Weekend Studio Show and Sale Saturday and Sunday. Shiloh's open house will feature their handmade stoneware pottery, seaglass and wampum by Kim Marlor, Raku demonstrations by Nicole Diem as well as an abundance of farm animals. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Husband-and-wife team Ken and Marty Hankins have been running Shiloh Pottery on their family farm in Hampstead since 1972 and have hosted a Mothers’ Day weekend studio show and sale, which historically attracts hundreds of guests, for more than 30 years.

This weekend is no exception, regardless of the weather forecast. The event will go on, rain or shine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

A selection of handmade stoneware pottery will be for sale, as well as sea glass and wampum by Kim Marlor, and Raku demonstrations by Nicole Diem. An abundance of animals, including two lambs, six baby chicks, a peacock, sheep, a goat, chickens, ducks, and the couple’s Golden Retriever, Cooper will also be around for visits.

All artists will be indoors, where there is plenty of space for people to move around and shop, Marty Hankins said. Guests will be asked to wear a mask while inside.

There is also an outdoor showroom with a roof.

“People can still come and have a good time,” Marty said, regardless of the weather.

Those who cannot make it to the event this weekend can always make an appointment to visit another time. Open hours are usually from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2020 and the farm welcomed limited guests in 2021. Marty said the rainy weather this year may impact attendance but suggested guests come prepared with umbrellas and raincoats.

“Come out and bring your mother,” she said. “It’s a really nice way to spend your time … I am a mother and this is how I celebrate.”

Hampstead resident Paul Dwyer visits Shiloh Pottery each May to pick out a gift for his mother.

“Their pieces are very original,” he said. “I usually get flower pots or coffee cups.”

He said the shop is “absolutely a good choice” for those still looking to buy their mom a special gift.

With a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art and a master’s degree in ceramic art education from Alfred University in New York, Ken Hankins has attended many craft fairs and shows along with his wife. They also teach classes in their studio and at area schools and colleges, and run workshops with famous potters, all while raising their two children, Matt and Meg.

Although the couple is not currently offering classes or workshops, they continue to sell handmade pottery and hold several community events throughout the year.

“We used to do a lot more but we aren’t as young as we used to be,” Marty said.

More information on Shiloh Pottery can be found at https://www.shilohpottery.com/.