Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to upgrade 14 police vehicles with improved lighting system, sound equipment

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will soon have 14 new and upgraded vehicles.
At Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, the Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Fleet Management/Warehouse Operations requested to award a contract to use Priority Install to complete the improvement of 14 sheriff’s vehicles for $220,934.40, including all parts, labor, installation and delivery.
The board voted unanimously 4-0 to approve the contract. Commissioner President Ed Rothstein was absent from the meeting.
Bureau Chief Reid Oliver told commissioners this installation of emergency vehicle equipment will be on the 14 Ford Explorers they approved the purchase of in June.
“This includes lights, sound equipment and storage compartments, and Priority Install has been doing the installment of this equipment for the past few years,” Oliver said.
Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, asked where Priority Install was based, with Oliver replying the company is located in Gaithersburg but is soon breaking ground on a Carroll County facility in Mount Airy.
“How is this going to enhance our law enforcement?” Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, asked.
“The vehicles will have an upgraded lighting system, mostly LED,” Officer David Brauning of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. “They are very bright, but we’ll have the ability to back them off because some people complained they were too bright.”
Brauning said the lights on the vehicles will be able to sync with other sheriff’s vehicles on the same scene. In addition, they are looking at making the equipment in the vehicles more user-friendly for operators.
Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, asked what happens to the upgraded equipment when the vehicle reaches the end of its service.
Oliver said all the equipment that can be used will be transferred to other vehicles by Priority Install, but whatever can’t be moved over will be sent to auction.