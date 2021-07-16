Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announces additional way to submit anonymous drug activity tips

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday an additional way to submit anonymous drug activity in the area.
The county’s drug and firearms trafficking task force would encourage any member of the community to utilize the Tip 411 smartphone app to report suspected illicit drug activity occurring in their community.
The app gives residents the ability to provide anonymous tips and information to help members of the task force answer complaints and fight crime, according to a news release. The app is available for Android and iPhone smart devices.
Citizens can access the phone app by going to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and type in CarrollCoDTF in the search option, look for CarrollCoDTF citizen observer (Tip411), and download the app. Once downloaded, citizens can leave information and correspond with detectives anonymously.
Carroll County Jim DeWees said “the app has been in place for quite a while” but this is a reminder that citizens can make an anonymous complaint of drug or criminal activity and can communicate back and forth with an investigator to get better details of the issue.
“We receive many viable and actionable tips through this method,” he said. “We also encourage citizens to send video or pictures of criminal activity through this method so we can gain a better understanding of people, places and vehicles involved.”