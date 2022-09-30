Carroll to spend more than $580,000 to buy 13 new vehicles for sheriff’s office

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will be getting 13 new vehicles to patrol the county, at a total cost of $580,453.

On Thursday, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of two 2023 Ford F-150 Police Responder pickup trucks (cost: $47,993), as well as six hybrid 2023 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles ($271,212) and five non-hybrid 2023 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles ($213,255).

Advertisement

The two pickup trucks will be unmarked patrol vehicles to transport large items for special events, signage, electronic speed signs and cones, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Ford’s website, the carmaker calls the pickup trucks “the only pursuit-rated pickup truck on the market” and states that they are enhanced to provide a “[high] degree of street performance and off-road capability ...”

Advertisement

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

The 11 Police Interceptor Utility vehicles are similar to the Ford Explorer model, and the county intends to purchase six hybrid models. The Ford website states that the hybrid models can offer “significant potential fuel savings compared to that of traditional police vehicles,” and the vehicles’ lithium-ion hybrid battery can be useful due to the “unique idling demands of day-to-day police use.”

According to Reed Oliver, director of the county’s fleet management department, the 11 vehicles will be used to replace nine vehicles in the sheriff’s office patrol fleet and two vehicles in the detention center fleet and will be purchased from Hertrich Fleet Services Inc., in Delaware.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, a Republican who represents District 3, said he appreciated the sheriff’s office transition to using hybrid vehicles.

Once the new vehicles arrive the old units will be sold through public auction, Oliver said.

The total amount for the vehicles is included in the adopted fiscal 2023 budget, and no additional funds are necessary, county documents state.