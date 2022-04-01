Carroll County Sheriff’s Office asks to move up new law enforcement headquarters building construction by two years

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office wants to accelerate construction of a new law enforcement headquarters building by two years.

During the fiscal year 2022 budget cycle, the Carroll County commissioners agreed to budget the design phase of the building plan in fiscal 2025 and construction in fiscal 2026 and 2027. Under this plan, the new structure would open in fiscal 2028.

During Thursday’s commissioners’ meeting, the sheriff’s office recommended the design phase begin in fiscal 2023 and construction take place in fiscal 2024 and 2025, with completion the following year. The department also requested that the budgeting of operating costs associated with the new building be moved up as well.

According to concept plans, the two-story building will include 40,000 square feet of space. The total estimated cost is $30.4 million.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees told commissioners there are several reasons to move the project forward, including the expectation that the state will include $3 million in the fiscal 2023 budget for this project, and the fact that county matching funds are already budgeted in fiscal 2023, covering approximately 70% of the cost of the first phase of the project.

In addition, prior work has been completed on programming and initial design for the project.

“The current project is slated to be built on the grounds adjacent to where our current pretrial release is located,” DeWees said. “The property has the capacity to hold the building we are looking to construct, including parking.”

DeWees said he’s held discussions with the Department of Public Works, which confirmed it has the capacity to work on the project if commissioners decide to move up the timeline.

This building would consolidate sheriff’s office operations, DeWees said, including the patrol division currently housed underneath the detention center, the Office of the Sheriff, which is at the historic jail, criminal investigations, property and evidence, crime scene investigators, digital forensic analysts, along with crime analysts, all of which are in the basement of the public library in Hampstead.

“People need to know that the headquarters you are presently in … was built in 1838 I believe,” said Commissioner Eric Bouchat, a District 4 Republican.

DeWees said the building is 185 years old and the agency has gotten four lifetimes out of it.

The sheriff’s office also requested an additional $2.9 million in next year’s budget to increase salaries, allowing the department to move into the 50th percentile compared to other law enforcement agencies and benchmarked positions.

While commissioners have approved annual salary increases for positions in the sheriff’s office, those raises have not been enough to remain competitive with other agencies, which affects retention and recruitment. A salary comparison was completed this spring and sheriff’s office wages are below all other agencies included in the report.

DeWees said there are four vacancies in law enforcement, and he expects an additional opening in the late spring. Corrections has 13 vacancies.

“In January I started recruiting for the September 2022 academy class and got 12 applicants,” he said, adding there are also eight potential candidates for lateral transfers.

In 2018, the office had 170 applicants for open law enforcement positions. In 2019 there were 168 applicants, 125 in 2020 and only 46 in 2021.

“The trend is going down,” said DeWees. “Corrections is completely different. It stays open constantly.”

At the meeting, the Department of Fire and EMS and the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association made several agency requests, including an increase in their overall budget of $824,629 in fiscal year 2023, and an extra $206,157 in the fourth quarter of this year’s budget for salary increases.

The department also made two one-time requests for funds for fiscal year 2023, including $44,000 to purchase heavy-duty rescue equipment for Reese Volunteer Fire Company, and $119,000 for EMS training equipment.

After hearing a number of requests, commissioners will begin discussing budget options at work sessions that begin on Tuesday.

The proposed fiscal year 2023 budget is scheduled to be released April 26. Ted Zaleski, director of budget and management, will then hold a series of community meetings at public library branches to review and explain the proposed budget. As of Friday, meetings are scheduled for April 27 at the Eldersburg branch; April 28 at the Mount Airy branch; May 2 at the Westminster branch; May 3 at the Taneytown branch; and May 9 at the North Carroll branch. All meetings begin at 7 p.m.

A virtual public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 10 at 7 p.m. More information on viewing and participating in the public hearing will be provided closer to the date.

The adoption of the fiscal year 2023 budget is planned for May 24.