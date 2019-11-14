The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning the passing of a four-legged member of its K-9 team.
K-9 Zsundi died Tuesday after a sudden illness, according to Cpl. Jonathan Light.
Zsundi was born on Feb. 8, 2009, and became a member of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in 2010.
“He was certified in explosives detection, and was teamed with Master Deputy Carr, where they served together at the Carroll County Circuit Court House since Zsundi was trained and certified in 2011," the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
According to the post, Zsundi was also called to scan schools and other buildings for threats involving potential explosives as well as patrolling the courthouses regularly.
“Zsundi will be greatly missed, especially by his handler and the rest of the K9 Team. We thank him for his service to this community,” the sheriff’s office post read.