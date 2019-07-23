The Shepherd’s Staff extends deadline to sign up for help with school supplies

The Shepherd’s Staff has extended the deadline by one week to sign up for back-to-school supplies.
Parents now have through Friday, July 26 to sign up for the Back-to-School program, which provides school supplies such as folders, pencils and even backpacks to registered children for free.
Families interested in registering should visit The Shepherd’s Staff during business hours — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays — at 30 Carroll St., Westminster.
Those interested in donating supplies for the back-to-school program may drop them off during business hours through July 26. Items needed include, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, highlighters and scissors, among other items listed online at www.shepstaff.org. For more information, visit www.shepstaff.org/services/back-to-school/.