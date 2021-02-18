The Shepherd’s Staff seeks community support for annual Easter basket drive in Carroll County

For more than two decades, The Shepherd’s Staff has collected and distributed Easter baskets to families in the Carroll County community.
The Christian outreach and support center is once again seeking donations from the community to keep its annual Easter Basket Drive tradition going and will be collecting filled Easter baskets by appointment from Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, March 19, according to a news release from The Shepherd’s Staff.
Baskets can be made for infants through teenagers and can include items such as coloring books, Christian story books, crayons, stickers, puzzles, craft kits, sports balls, small toys, jump ropes, bubbles, play dough, games, and non-candy snacks. The assembled baskets should be labeled with the appropriate gender and age as well.
Tags are available at the Shepherd’s Staff’s office and online at www.shepstaff.org/services/holidayprograms, according to the release.
“I can’t imagine my children waking up one Easter or Christmas morning and there not being something there for them,” Executive Director Brenda Meadows said. “Imagine also having to decide between whether I’m putting food on my table or whether I am trying to keep some sort of consistency in my children’s lives.
“That’s a very difficult decision to make and if we can do anything to aid in helping these kids get baskets and help the families be able to do what they need to do along the way, it’s a beautiful thing.”
The Shepherd’s Staff collected and distributed 675 baskets last year, which were repurposed as Summer Fun Baskets due to COVID-19 safety precautions in place during the Easter season. Meadows praised the community’s support in reaching so many families and said she hopes that number increases this year.
“We found a very safe and wonderful way to distribute these types of items last year,” Meadows said. “It’s been a learning process and we were excited to be able to come up with something that works for us in the community.”
Those who wish to drop off and pick up Easter baskets are encouraged to set up an appointment with the Shepherd’s Staff by calling 410-857-5944. The Shepherd’s Staff is requesting small baskets with a folding handle, if possible, and the baskets will be distributed by appointment from March 22 to April 12 — special holiday hours apply.
Meadows said The Shepherd’s Staff distributed more than 1,500 baskets two years ago and she anticipates a distribution of roughly 1,000 this year. The organization has continued to try to find ways to reach the community during the pandemic, but Meadows said it’s been overwhelming at times.
“We’re privately funded so we don’t receive any extraneous grant money,” Meadows said. “It really is because of the community’s support that we’re able to do what we do because it would be literally impossible to do what we’re doing without that.
“It’s more important today than it ever was simple because of the situation everyone is in.”