The Shepherd’s Staff starts new fundraiser with ‘funding at an all-time low and need at an all-time high’

The Shepherd’s Staff is hoping to raise funds — as they receive more requests for aid than ever amid the coronavirus cris — with a virtual fun run called “The Shep Stride 0.0” Virtual Fun Run, Walk … or None!"
The event is a fun run with a twist to allow participants to be part of the event at a social distance. It takes place May 9.
The Shepherd’s Staff is facing “funding at an all-time low and need at an all-time high.” said Brenda Meadows, executive director. In addition to financial help, she hopes The Shep Stride can "bring a little light to a dark time, and bring the community together (virtually) in a fun way.”
The cost of registration is a $25 donation. Participants can choose to run, walk or “do nothing” on the day of the race. But the nonprofit hopes they will take pictures of how they participated and post them to The Shepherd’s Staff event page on Facebook.
The event raises funds for the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, wide-ranging source of assistance for locals with financial hardships. These could be non-food personal care items, clothing or emergency financial assistance with things from insurance to vehicle repair.
“At this point, the goal is to keep folks’ heads above water,” Meadows said.
In the last two weeks of March, she said the expenses from the emergency fund went up 15%. Though finances for April aren’t finished, she said it has increased exponentially since then.
The organization has had to cancel two major fundraisers amid the coronavirus: Empty Bowls and its annual yard sale. The Designer Bag & Basket Bingo has been postponed. They are not alone among nonprofits losing revenue from scheduled fundraisers.
“While our office has been physically closed for several weeks now, the organization is still maintaining our normal business hours with the staff working remotely,” Meadows stated in a news release. “Calls and emails are coming in from the community on a daily basis and so many families and individuals need our help now more than ever.”
The Shepherd’s staff is a nonprofit Christian outreach and support center headquartered in Westminster.
Meadows hopes participants in the Shep Stride will "go out for a run or jump on their treadmill, or maybe they will just sit on the couch in their pj’s! However they choose to participate, we are just grateful for the donations. Every little bit helps right now and allows us to help those who are struggling the most during these times.”
The first 75 registrants for the Shep Stride will receive an “I survived The Shep Stride 0.0” sticker.
To learn about sponsorship opportunities for this event, please call The Shepherd’s Staff at 410-857-5944 and leave a message, or email info@shepstaff.org.
For more information, visit www.shepstaff.org, check out the Shepherd’s Staff Facebook page or visit runsignup.com/Race/MD/Anywhere/TheShepStrideVirtual00.