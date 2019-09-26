The Shepherd’s Staff begins annual coat drive

The Shepherd’s Staff will open its annual coat drive Friday, marking 32 years for which the nonprofit has collected and distributed winter clothes to those in need in Westminster.
The Call for Coats program kicks off Friday, Sept. 27, and lasts through Nov. 15. The Shepherds Staff is looking for donations of outerwear — from coats to scarves to gloves and hats — and in all sizes and for all ages from infant to adult.
Coats and outerwear items can be dropped off during The Shepherds Staff regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the nonprofit’s 30 Carroll St. location in Westminster.
For more information on donating coats, call 410-848-4339.
Donated items will be distributed to those in need for free and those who may need a coat should call 410-857-5944 to learn more about coat distribution.