$1.5M state loan granted to Carroll County for new family shelter may not have to be repaid

Funding for a new family shelter in Carroll County continues to be a priority for government leaders and those who work with the homeless.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a $1.5 million loan from the Maryland Shelter and Transitional Housing Facilities Capital Grant Program to put toward the relocation and renovation of the county’s family shelter in Westminster.

The loan is not a traditional one, though, and may not require repayment, according to Celene Steckel, director of Carroll County’s Citizen Services Department.

“Instead of them awarding a grant like the Department of Housing and Community Development has done in the past, they’ve kind of changed their program, and they’re calling this a repayable loan,” Steckel told commissioners Thursday. “What that means is if we continue to operate the shelter for 15 years in the full capacity of a shelter as we have suggested, and which we intend to do, there would be no repayment required.”

The current family shelter is located at 10 Distillery Drive in Westminster. In 2021, the county purchased the Penn-Mar Organization building, at 115 Stoner Ave., in Westminster, for $1.3 million for a new family shelter. The building will also have space for the county’s Citizen Services and the Bureau of Aging and Disabilities departments.

Steckel said the shelter has operated at Distillery Drive for more than 30 years.

“It’s really not the safest, best location that we could host our most vulnerable clients in Carroll County, which [are] our children and families,” she said.

Steckel said during the past four years the shelter has served 306 adults and 243 children and typically operates at capacity and has a waiting list.

“The current shelter doesn’t provide the adequate space, and there’s significant concerns about the safety and accessibility, and the lack of child-friendly spaces,” she told commissioners, adding that there is no grassy area where children can play.

The current shelter is about 6,000 square feet. Steckel estimated that between 8,000 and 9,000 square feet could be used at the Penn-Mar building, which is 16,264 square feet on a 2.96-acre lot.

The exact number of families that the new location could accommodate would be determined once the design and engineering phase of the project is complete. Steckel had estimated that nine or 10 families could be accommodated in the new shelter.

Funding for the new shelter has been a work in progress, Steckel said.

In January 2022, commissioners approved the use of one-time funds from the county budget for renovations and money from state pandemic-related Fiscal Recovery Funds for design and engineering work.

Construction of the new shelter is slated for fiscal 2025. Design and engineering work still needs to be completed at a cost of $225,000, according to county documents. Renovation costs are estimated at $2.8 million, and the total cost of the project is $5.5 million.