Sheetz reopens in Manchester after months of renovations, nearly doubling in size

After six months of renovations, the Sheetz in Manchester reopened its doors and its pumping stations Thursday morning to eager customers.
The Sheetz, located at 3281 Main St., is now about twice its original size, since closing for renovations in March. It is now 5,988 square feet, nearly double its former 3,100-square-foot size, with double the pump stations, now at 12, according to Sheetz public relations manager Nick Ruffner.
“It’s our newest store design, a completely different store experience,” Ruffner said.
Getting in and out of the Sheetz used to be difficult, he said, but the routing now has changed to make it better.
"When we build a store, one of our top priorities is to address any type of issue, including access,” Ruffner said.
According to Ruffner, half the store is focused on the restaurant features, which includes a self-service kiosk and more choices on the menu, and the other half will be more of a convenience store.
The company was right on time with reopening — when company representatives announced the renovations earlier this year, they anticipated it reopening this month.
Customers at the grand opening Thursday were thrilled to see it open.
Sara Godwin lives right up the road from the Sheetz and was more than happy for its reopening.
“Oh my God, I love it,” she said.
During Sheetz’s closing, Godwin said she was going to the Jiffy Mart in Hampstead instead.
Customer Luke Wood was in great anticipation for the reopening.
“It was terrible it when it closed, I hated it,” he said. “Been waiting for that [grand opening] sign everyday.”
Customer Patti Moran has been going to the Jiffy Mart by the Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster since the closing of the Sheetz. Naturally, she said he was happy about the reopening.
Sheetz manager Krysten Becker spoke to the joy she’s seen from the community about Sheetz’s return.
“They’re so excited to have it back,” she said. “Somebody said, ‘I’m glad to be back home’ today.”
As one customer was entering the Sheetz he told an employee that it was “nice to have Sheetz open.”
According to Becker, the convenience store had a good flow of traffic when they opened the morning of the reopening.
“It’s been pretty steady since we opened the doors,” she said. “We had people waiting here at 7:30 this morning. There was a gentleman out there at pump one that wanted to be out first gas customer. We’ve had a lot of our regulars and it’s really nice.”
The Sheetz didn’t have any deals in honor of its grand opening, but there were plenty of happy customers there all the same.
The nearby Piper’s Wine & Spirit Barn had stopped selling gas between November and April to remodel the tanks, but it began selling gas again while the Sheetz was closed, according to Piper’s manager Julie Parkins.
They had a good flow of customers during that time, Parkins said, but they’re still going to keep selling gas even with Sheetz reopened.