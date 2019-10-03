A tractor caught fire in a shed on a Taneytown property Wednesday afternoon, causing the shed to catch fire. Firefighters controlled the blaze in about seven minutes, according to the office of the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators pinned the cause of the fire to an electrical event within the Kubota tractor after preliminary investigation. No injuries were reported.
The first call for service came at 4:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 after the fire was discovered by the owner of the property, and units responded to the 3600 block of Bert Koontz Road. The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company took command at the scene and about 15 firefighters controlled the shed fire.
Investigators estimate $12,000 in damages to the structure and contents of the wood-framed shed.