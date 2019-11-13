Three fire companies responded to a shed fire in Westminster on Wednesday morning, putting it out with no injuries reported.
The fire occurred in the unit block of Liberty Street. According to Lt. Marques Price of the Westminster fire company, firefighters from Westminster responded to a report of a house fire at 10:44 a.m. and found a 10-by-10-foot shed well engulfed, with fire spreading to the fence and woodline behind the Liberty Street home.
The blaze was extinguished without incident, and no injuries were reported. The shed was left almost entirely burned down, though.
About 20 firefighters from Westminster, Reese and New Windsor responded to the fire. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating.