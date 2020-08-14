Carroll County commissioners mourn longtime first responder Jeffrey L. Schaffer

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners are mourning the death of Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company Life Member Jeffrey L. Schaffer, who died Aug. 10.
A Carroll County government news release said the county extends its sincere appreciation for his many years of service to the community and sends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his family.
Schaffer spent much of his life committed to Emergency Medical Services and his community, where he served with several local fire departments including Lineboro, Pleasant Valley, Westminster, Pikesville and Littlestown, according to the release.
“I am so saddened by the loss of my friend Jeff Schaffer,” Commissioner Stephen Wantz is quoted as saying. “I’ve had the honor of knowing and working with Jeff for many years and can say you will not find a person more dedicated and passionate in serving his community. It is hard to appropriately appreciate and show enough gratitude to Jeff and his family for his service to Carroll County residents.”
The family will receive friends at the Pleasant Valley Fire Hall, 2030 South Pleasant Valley Road, Westminster, on Friday, Aug. 14 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A fire department memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Class A uniform is preferred.
The funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Fire Hall. Burial will follow at Marburg Memorial Gardens, 2510 Grandview Road, Hanover, Pa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required, as well as no large fire apparatus at the fire hall or graveside.