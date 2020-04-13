Rape Crisis still offering services, in need of volunteers and fundraisers ‘more than ever’

This year, like many events, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has been moved online to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The virtual walk will take place April 18 and participants have until April 16 to register. RCIS hopes to see people send in photos and videos whether they are walking on a treadmill, in their driveway or around the block. More information and creative suggestions or how to join in are available at at www.walkamilecc.org.