The Board of County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved the Diversion Program, which will put the onus on servers, not just business owners, to prevent underage drinking. If a server, clerk, or bartender is accused of serving or selling alcohol to an underage person, their case will be referred by the Board of License Commissioners — more commonly known as the Liquor Board — to the State’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. The State’s Attorney’s Office will decide on a case-by-case basis whether to pursue criminal charges against the individual or put them through an educational Diversion Program in lieu of prosecution.