3 people seriously hurt in collision on Md. 27 in Manchester, police say

A two-vehicle crash on Thursday left three people injured and closed Md. 27 in Manchester for hours into the evening, Maryland State Police announced.
The crash occurred at about 4:43 p.m. just north of Albert Rill Road, according to a news release from the state police Westminster Barrack. A 2009 Nissan Altima was being driven south on Md. 27 by Manchester resident Margie Sowers, 49, when the vehicle crossed for the centerline “for reasons unknown” and hit a 2010 Honda Accord head-on, the release states.
The Accord was being driven by Gaithersburg resident Jose Santos Mayorga, 42, and Manchester resident David Ballard, 40, was a passenger in the Altima, police said. Santos had been trapped in the Accord, and all three people were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where they are in serious condition as of midday Friday, First Sgt. Ronald Menchey said.
Based on a preliminary investigation, state police consider the Altima driven by Sowers to be the vehicle that caused the collision. No charges or citations had been filed against Sowers as of midday Friday, online court records show, but Menchey said charges would be filed against her.
Md. 27 was closed Thursday until just after 7 p.m., police said.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, Maryland Department of Transportation, and Westminster, Manchester, Hampstead and Lineboro fire companies also responded to assist state police, the release states.
Times reporter Mary Grace Keller contributed to this article.