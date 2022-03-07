As 30% of Carroll’s workforce approaches retirement, officials told of need to attract new employees and retain current ones

A significant percentage of Carroll County’s workforce is expected to retire within the next five years, so officials are working to find new ways to attract and retain employees.
In 2021, 14% of Carroll’s workforce was at or above the average age of retirement (62.5 years old), according to a study by Segal, a consulting firm the county hired. In 2026, that percentage is expected to jump to 30%.
“That’s a lot of impact that the county is going to be experiencing,” said Scott Nostaja, project leader at Segal. “Over the next five years, the county will lose a significant portion of its workforce to retirement and it is not well positioned to manage the looming staffing shortage and attract or promote talent to fill these roles.”
Nostaja added that these factors will make it difficult to maintain operations and services in the county at current levels.
During the last five fiscal years, Carroll County government staff has average turnover rates of about 10% per year, including both voluntary and involuntary departures.
In September, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners approved a $300,000 contract for a compensation, classification and organizational design study with Segal, a consulting firm, after recognizing a declining number of qualified job applicants paired with an aging county workforce.
Last week, commissioners were briefed on the study’s results. Ted Zaleski, director of the Department of Management and Budget, reminded the commissioners that the goal of the study was to be sure the county could attract and retain employees it needs and protect its “ability to provide services.”
“We are losing competitive ground to others,” Zaleski said. “Historically, boards of commissioners have been largely content knowing their pay was lagging behind our competitors. … We can’t afford for that to be OK anymore.”
Nostaja said the study showed the county’s workforce is deeply committed to serving county residents and many employees have served long careers in county government.
He spoke about broader workforce trends that have emerged nationally since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationally retirements have accelerated, employee turnover is high, and there is a critical labor shortage.
In the study, several factors were noted to have contributed to trouble attracting and retaining employees. They included a lack of competitive compensation and limited remote and flexible work options.
He said county government would have to develop a comprehensive strategy and plan to address these factors.
According to the report, people in the millennial (born 1981-1996) and Gen Z (born 1997-2012) generations will represent 75% of the U.S. workforce by 2025, as more and more members of the baby boomer generation (born 1946-1964) retire.
Although Carroll County government has many strengths, such as the quality of existing talent, a generous benefits package, tuition benefits to support professional growth and ample paid time off, an assessment found it does not have a clear and commonly shared vision or strategic plan to guide priorities and investments, “which will be critical for making transformational changes that are needed,” Nostaja said.
He said having a government with a five-commissioner structure may make it difficult to establish a shared long-term vision because of the regular turnover among board members.
Half of the county’s departments are experiencing higher than 10% turnover per year, including public works, comprehensive planning, citizen services, economic development, public safety, recreation and parks, and management and budget.
Segal’s assessment also revealed that overall morale among county employees is low, Nostaja said, and employee engagement is low in parts of the county.
“Many employees feel unappreciated for their contributions and there is no robust employee recognition program or dedicated funding to support such efforts,” Nostaja said.
While opportunities exist to realign the structure within the government, staffing challenges will need to be addressed first, he said.
Moving forward, commissioners agreed to review the information and decide how and when to implement improved workforce practices.
“I appreciate the work you’ve done so far … this is great information,” said Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, a Republican representing District 5. “I just ask folks who are listening not to jump to a conclusion because of one bullet point.”
Commissioner Stephen Wantz, a District 1 Republican, said the board will work to improve as much as they can.
“I wish we would have done this three years ago because it’s hard to set strategic goals and plans when there are new people coming in in a short period of time,” he said.
Commissioner Richard Weaver, a Republican representing District 2, said he was impressed with the report.
“Sometimes we forget about the changing workforce,” he said. “The biggest factor here is we have to act on it.”