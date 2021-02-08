$23 million surplus in Carroll County budget expected

So far, the county has distributed a total of $6.5 million in grants to businesses. According Jack Lyburn, director of Carroll County Economic Development, there are some 4,500 business in the county. Of those, 720 small businesses received a grant from the county totaling $887,000 between the months of April and June last year. Other federal and state grants were distributed to 826 businesses and 299 restaurants with another distribution of $250,000 currently underway for hotels and motels.