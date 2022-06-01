Sean Davis, new director of Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, shares goals and hopes for the organization’s future

Sean Davis stepped into the role of director of the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster last month.

Former director Bonnae Meshulam retired in May after a decade of service as the club’s executive director. Davis most recently served as the group’s director of operations.

Boys and Girls Clubs of America is a national organization with 4,300 local chapters that provide after-school programs for about 4 million young people across the United States. Clubs provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and programs on a daily basis during critical nonschool hours.

In Carroll County, the club began in 2003, and was officially chartered by the national organization 10 years later. The nonprofit’s main club is on Westminster’s East Main Street; three smaller clubs operate in Hampstead, Taneytown and Sykesville.

Davis shared his goals for his new position and hopes for the future of the club.

How will your past experience as the director of operations at the Boys & Girls Club inform how you work in this new role?

I have been a part of the organization since its grassroots days on Union Street. I remember days where we had an average daily attendance of 30 kids and we struggled to meet budget or to even keep the lights on. Going through these trials and tribulations and having a major role in the growth of the organization is experience I can lean on. I understand where we came from and the collaborative efforts it took to get where we are today. I have seen examples along the way of what didn’t work in our infancy stages but I also got to see what did work since Bonnae became apart of the organization and while being mentored by her. I will continue to follow the blueprint that has been established because it has yielded the impact and results we want to see.

What are the main goals you wish to accomplish while serving as director?

My main goal is to keep the organization moving forward. We have such a strong team in place and we want to extend our reach to serve as many kids as possible. In the short term we will complete our middle school community impact expansion to six sites countywide in the next two years. Along with this expansion will come a name change and the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster will become the Boys & Girls Club of Carroll County. We will meet as a board, team and organization to start developing goals for the next strategic plan in 2023. I’m excited to see this vision take place. Sustainability will be the key ingredient to make sure we can continue to carry on our mission for years to come. We would also like to develop a robust sports program within our organization; this is something that was derailed by the pandemic as it had started gaining momentum.

How will you enhance operations at the club?

We have a seasoned operation team in place that has had such a positive impact on our kids and community. The addition of Jim Rodriguez in my former role as the director of operations will add value to the team. Jim brings nearly 30 years of experience as a teacher, coach, administrator, and has held various leadership roles within Carroll County Public Schools at the central office. Jim has a great pulse on the community and will play a vital role in helping us expand to our community impact sites at the Carroll County middle school locations. I really can’t think of a better person for the job and he will bring a wealth of experience that will make us even stronger. I’m excited for July 11, when he officially joins the team.

How will you carry on the legacy of the former director?

This cannot be done with just one person. It will take a collective effort and we will need to do it by committee. Since the first day we worked together, Bonnae and I always had a shared vision. We have also always prided ourselves around having a culture that is fun, so maintaining humor will be an important dynamic in the workplace. Affirmation, as well as celebrating even the smallest victories, will be an important component to our success. Lastly, we will continue to be a resource to the community. We encourage families/kids to come to us for a variety of reasons — socialization, diversity, tutoring, leadership development, mentorship or just fun.

Do you have plans/ideas on how to fundraise?

We have an existing framework that has worked well for us in the past with community engagement as the centerpiece. For me personally, I’m really eager to get outside the club walls and develop relationships in hopes of bringing more resources to our organization. We have a rock star development director in Deb Leazer, who recently came on full time. Deb played an integral part in our transformation over the past few years with her work on our capital campaign and annual campaigns. Our Marketing & Outreach Director Erin Bishop as well knows everyone and has a knack for making the right connections and bringing in partners who are going to have a positive impact on our club families. I’m excited to see the heights we can reach with everyone working together in their roles.

What’s something you want people to know about your organization?

There has always been this stigma attached to the Boys & Girls Club that you need to qualify financially or it is only for troubled youth. I want everyone to know that we are open to all kids and there are no barriers in place, anyone can join. We have a melting pot of diversity and an incredibly strong culture. This is a safe place where kids can relax, learn, and be themselves. We change lives.

