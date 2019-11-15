“So many people wanted that stage. And as a matter of fact, one of our friends that just passed away, Ruth, and she was one of the people that I worked with that we talked about that stage all the time," said Null. “It was kind of hard to get this stage up here, because we had this big building and we had all these rooms that we needed and we, we really wanted this stage. So every time I went to the meeting, and they say, ‘well, did you talk to everybody?’ Yes, I did. ‘And what do they want?’ They want a stage.”