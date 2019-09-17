Local Boy Scouts, Hampstead food pantry recognized by Governor’s Office on Service & Volunteerism, will be honored at Ravens game

Also hand-picked for Honor Rows was Hampstead’s Little Free Pantry, started by Makenzie Greenwood in 2017 when she was 10 years old. The pantry, at St. John’s United Methodist Church on Main Street, follows the philosophy of give a little, take a little. It’s a no intake food pantry, a literal pantry door set into the back of a building, where people can come and go at anytime according to their needs or generosity, the Carroll County Times previously reported.