For years, Carroll County has attempted to change MDE’s requirements for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, (MS4) permit. MDE uses the permit to regulate how much stormwater that local governments can collect and dispense into local waterways. MS4 seeks to reduce pollutant runoff into the Chesapeake Bay by breaking down each county’s and Baltimore’s obligations to reduce pollution in waterways. Carroll County has argued in court it should not be responsible for managing — and paying to manage — areas in which stormwater runoff does not flow into county storm drains, according to Tom Devilbiss, director of land and resource management for the county.