Union Bridge couple who met at Maryland State Fair continue family dairy cow tradition at shows this week

Lauren Schwartzbeck and her husband, Austin are pictured at their family farm, Peace and Plenty Farm, with two of their heifers, Jubie242 and Jubie44. The couple from Union Bridge met in 2019 while showing their cows at the Maryland State Fair and were married in 2021. They have two children, 1 year-old Cole and a one month old Addison. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

While showing cows at the Maryland State Fair in Lutherville-Timonium four years ago, Austin Schwartzbeck met Lauren, the love of his life.

Introduced by mutual friends in the dairy farming community, the two connected over their similar upbringings, growing up on dairy farms in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Now married, the two will be showing cows from their farm, Peace and Plenty Farm in Union Bridge, at the state fair, held over three weekends in August and early September.

Austin, 32, who grew up on Peace and Plenty Farm, a dairy farm owned by his grandparents, Joe and Nona Schwartzbeck, has shown cows at the fair every year since he was child.

What started out as a farm with 40 cows when his grandfather purchased it in 1968, has grown to 1,000 acres of crop land that feeds 250 registered Holstein cattle. Some grain is also sold at market.

Austin recalled his time showing cows at the state fair as a child as family time just before school started.

“For me, it [was] kind of like that end of summer family event that we’d go to, and it was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was always a lot of competition and a lot of fun growing up and [it] still [is] today, exhibiting with our fellow dairy farmers.”

Lauren, 29, who grew up on a dairy farm in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, first met Austin at the fair when she was helping another local farmer.

Since being married, she said showing cows at the fair has brought their family closer together.

“[The fair] is just a big puzzle piece that all comes together on show day and everyone has a piece of that puzzle that’s just as important,” she said.

Donna Myers, who has served as president of the board of directors at the fair for six years, has known the Schwartzbeck family since before Austin was born. She said it has been wonderful to see him and his family compete as friends and neighbors at the fair year after year.

“You’re competing together, but you’re not really competing against them, because they’re great friends and you enjoy being together,” she said. “You get to support each other and that’s what it’s really all about.”

Austin and Lauren, along with their two children, Cole, 1, and Addison, a newborn, will be showing their cows during the Maryland Holstein Futurity and Holstein Dairy Show at the fair, on Thursday and Friday,

Austin said it means a lot to him to be able to bring his family to the fair this year.

“Breeding Holstein cattle is something that we’re very passionate about, something that my grandfather was very passionate about, my father was very passionate about and now my generation and the next,” he said. “We strive to really see the result of that hard work, and [the] quality of cattle [we] present is something we always look forward to.”

The Maryland State Fair runs Aug. 31-Sept. 4 and Sept. 7-10 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds at 2200 York Road in Lutherville-Timonium. For more information, visit marylandstatefair.com.