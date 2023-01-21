Carroll County parent leaders ask local lawmakers to help supply funds for elementary school playgrounds

Funding for school playground repairs and replacements was yet another request members of the Carroll County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly heard at a public meeting in Westminster last week.

The delegation, state senators and delegates who represent the county in Annapolis held the Jan. 13 hearing to allow residents, nonprofit organizations and community groups to provide input on what they want lawmakers to accomplish during the 90-day legislative session, which ends April 10.

The delegation will discuss the county-specific bills in a zoom session on Thursday.

Funding for repairs and replacements of two Carroll County Public Schools playgrounds — Carrolltowne Elementary School in Sykesville and Westminster Elementary School — are on the list for discussion.

Parent-teacher groups and families are responsible for paying for playgrounds in Carroll County.

Carrolltowne Elementary School

Niki Guinan, president of Carrolltowne’s PTA, said the school’s main playground, which serves 650 students, was “deemed irreparable and dangerous” in July, resulting in most of it being removed from the grounds.

“What’s left right now are pieces that are quickly deteriorating, and will also need to be replaced in the near future,” she said. “I quickly found out that our PTA is responsible for raising the funds for this vital piece of educational equipment, and we immediately got to work.”

Guinan said parents have strategized since July to raise $165,000. Additional funds are needed to install a portable rubber ground cover “that would make this playground safer and fully accessible to children regardless of ability,” Guinan said.

Guinan said this project is especially crucial for Carrolltowne because it is home to one of the school’s districts early childhood and special needs programs.

“We have very many differently abled children at our school,” she said. “Factoring in the costs for the accessible ground cover our PTA is tasked with raising over $200,000.”

Guinan said parents have held several events to raise the funds, including one event that raised nearly $50,000. The PTA has also looked into grant funding and corporate donations to help fund the project.

“Our children need this playground to be successful in school, and they deserve to have safe equipment that all of their classmates regardless of ability can play on,” she said.

The bond funding they are eligible for is $50,000, she said, but asked the delegation to increase that amount, if possible.

“It would mean that our children would have a playground by this time next school year. Please consider this worthy cause,” Guinan said. “It would add so much value to the lives of the children and families in South Carroll.”

PTA officials said they did speak with the Carroll County Board of Education about funding for the playground, and were told they should “save their money, and plan for it.”

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, spoke on behalf of the playground project. Rothstein said he and the Board of Education were in “full support of what’s happening down in Carrolltowne.”

“The challenge is the funding isn’t there,” he said. “Whatever you can do to support these type of projects, it’s going to go a long way for our community.”

Sen. Justin Ready, of District 5, said the delegation has in the past been successful in getting funding for school playgrounds.

“What tends to happen is, do we want the taxpayer funds to be used for new HVAC systems and roofs, or do we want a playground?” he said. “I’m not trying to be cold and heartless, that’s what has been said to me in a nice way, not in a bad way ... I think it’s fair to say we all need to continue this conversation. We’re trying to be helpful. We didn’t even know until about three years ago, that this is like a thing that we can help with. So we’ve tried, but we also try to be fair. We don’t want to favor anybody over another. We only get so much allocated.”

Westminster Elementary School

Stacey Tracey, treasurer with the Westminster Elementary School PTO, requested partial funding for a new Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant playground that would offer a range of play experiences to children of varying abilities.

“Unfortunately, nearly half of the school’s playground was removed by the county because it was deemed hazardous,” Tracey said. “For the past two years, we’ve tried everything we can think of to try raise funds to replace this playground that was torn down by the county.”

Currently, the PTO has raised approximately $82,000, for a new and safer playground.

“Of the $82,000 that we’ve raised, $50,000 was a capital grant the state awarded us last year, which we are very grateful for,” she said.

Tracey said Westminster Elementary School is located in a lower income area, with 44.6% of the school’s students eligible for the Free and Reduced Meals Program, which makes it difficult to raise funds.

“These parents want to help as much as they can, but they don’t have the income to contribute, especially with inflation,” she said.

Tracey said

the cost of the equipment, construction and landscaping is $160,000 and asked the delegation to sponsor the remaining $78,000.

All members of the Carroll County delegation — Sen. Justin Ready, and Dels. April Rose, Chris Tomlinson and Eric Bouchat, all Republicans representing District 5; and Sen. Chris West and Del. Josh Stonko, Republicans representing District 42C — attended the public hearing.