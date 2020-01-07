Carroll County Public Schools will be closing two hours early Tuesday due to “forecasted inclement weather,” the school system announced.
All school-sponsored after-school activities, as well as those not sponsored by CCPS, will be canceled.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Carroll and much of Maryland from noon through 7 p.m., as the National Weather Service forecasts more accumulation on grassy/elevated surfaces than roadways.
“Snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour, resulting in slick roads and reduced visibility,” the service said. Some areas of the state could see up to 3 inches of snow.