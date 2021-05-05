Coronavirus cases in Carroll County Public Schools drop by 16%

While last week represented a slight uptick in cases countywide with 153, it’s still a significant decrease overall. Carroll reported 146 cases the week of April 18, 191 the week of April 11 and 227 the week of April 4 after hitting a recent peak of 229 the week of March 28, still well below the record 500-plus cases seen the week of Jan. 3, which was followed be seven consecutive weeks of falling numbers.