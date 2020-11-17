Carroll County school bus crashes, driver, one student taken to hospital

A school bus with students on board from Carroll Springs School struck an embankment Monday afternoon, according to police. No serious injuries were reported from the crash.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and fire and rescue personnel responded to the single-vehicle collision in the area of Md. 32 and Deer Park Road around 3:38 p.m. Monday.
The driver, a 70-year-old man from Westminster, was “suffering from an apparent medical emergency,” when authorities arrived on the scene. He was taken to Carroll Hospital, according to the office’s news release.
Cpl. Jon Light, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the man was driving a Carroll Springs bus with four students and an adult passenger aboard. One of the students, an 8-year-old, was taken to Carroll Hospital as a “precaution.” No other injuries were reported.
The bus had minor damages and was driven off the scene. Light said the cause of the collision is still under investigation and he could not give health updates on the driver or student.