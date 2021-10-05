Lt. Gov. Fly-fishing at Morgan Run | PHOTOS

Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford fly fishes in Morgan Run near Gamber during a visit Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021. John Neely, center, chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, along with representatives from the Maryland Park Service were showing Rutherford and state secretary of natural resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, left, around the handicapped accessible fishing area at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area. Project Access at Morgan Run, completed in 1995, was the state's first handicapped-accessible stream fishing site. (Dylan Slagle)