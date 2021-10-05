xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Lt. Gov. Fly-fishing at Morgan Run | PHOTOS

Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford casts a fly rod as John Neely, chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, looks on at Morgan Run Natural Envionment Area near Gamber during a visit Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Lt. Gov. Fly-fishing at Morgan Run | PHOTOS

Oct 05, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and State DNR Secretary Jeanne Haddaway-Riccio visited Carroll County for some Fly-fishing at Morgan Run Monday October 4, 2021.
Lt. Governor visit
Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford fly fishes in Morgan Run near Gamber during a visit Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021. John Neely, center, chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, along with representatives from the Maryland Park Service were showing Rutherford and state secretary of natural resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, left, around the handicapped accessible fishing area at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area. Project Access at Morgan Run, completed in 1995, was the state's first handicapped-accessible stream fishing site.
Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford fly fishes in Morgan Run near Gamber during a visit Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021. John Neely, center, chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, along with representatives from the Maryland Park Service were showing Rutherford and state secretary of natural resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, left, around the handicapped accessible fishing area at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area. Project Access at Morgan Run, completed in 1995, was the state's first handicapped-accessible stream fishing site. (Dylan Slagle)
Lt. Governor visit
John Neely, chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission talks with state secretary of natural resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio as he shows her around the handicapped accessible fishing area at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area near Gamber Monday, October 4, 2021. Project Access at Morgan Run, completed in 1995, was the state's first handicapped-accessible stream fishing site.
John Neely, chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission talks with state secretary of natural resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio as he shows her around the handicapped accessible fishing area at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area near Gamber Monday, October 4, 2021. Project Access at Morgan Run, completed in 1995, was the state's first handicapped-accessible stream fishing site. (Dylan Slagle)
Lt. Governor visit
John Neely, chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, holds a brown trout while showing Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford and state secretary of natural resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, left, around the handicapped accessible fishing area at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area near Gamber Monday, October 4, 2021.
John Neely, chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, holds a brown trout while showing Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford and state secretary of natural resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, left, around the handicapped accessible fishing area at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area near Gamber Monday, October 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Lt. Governor visit
John Neely looks for mayfly larvae under a rock at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area near Gamber Monday, October 4, 2021. Project Access at Morgan Run, completed in 1995, was the state's first handicapped-accessible stream fishing site.
John Neely looks for mayfly larvae under a rock at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area near Gamber Monday, October 4, 2021. Project Access at Morgan Run, completed in 1995, was the state's first handicapped-accessible stream fishing site. (Dylan Slagle)
Lt. Governor visit
Park service supervisor Alyssa Myers, left, and park manager Rob Dyke show Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford some of the features of the handicapped accessible fishing area at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area near Gamber during a visit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Park service supervisor Alyssa Myers, left, and park manager Rob Dyke show Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford some of the features of the handicapped accessible fishing area at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area near Gamber during a visit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Lt. Governor visit
Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford casts a fly rod as John Neely, chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, looks on at Morgan Run Natural Envionment Area near Gamber during a visit Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021.
Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford casts a fly rod as John Neely, chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, looks on at Morgan Run Natural Envionment Area near Gamber during a visit Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Lt. Governor visit
Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford fly fishes at Morgan Run Natural Envionment Area near Gamber during a visit Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021.
Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford fly fishes at Morgan Run Natural Envionment Area near Gamber during a visit Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement