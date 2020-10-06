Box truck and tractor-trailer collide in Manchester; one driver in stable condition, police say

The driver of a utility box truck is in stable condition after the truck collided with a tractor-trailer in the intersection of Md. 30 and Bachmans Valley Road in Manchester on Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police.
At about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a tractor-trailer was turning from the northbound side of the highway onto Bachmans Valley Road when a small utility box truck traveling south collided with the truck’s trailer, according to Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Colton Petry.
The box truck’s driver was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma center in Baltimore out of precaution, but was in stable condition, Petry said Tuesday morning. No other injuries were reported.
Sgt. Dale Smith of the state police said charges are pending, but he declined to say who would be charged.
The road wasn’t completely shut down due to the crash, as responders were able to divert traffic. However, as of Tuesday morning, the intersection was shut down, diverting traffic for “a few hours” to handle a light pole that was damaged in the crash, Petry said. The pole was turned a bit with a few broken bolts and will have to be replaced, Petry said.
The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted just after 11 a.m. that the estimated time for the closure was seven hours.
The state police, State Highway Administration, the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company and the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department all responded, Petry said.