Severe storm damaged Westminster, but recovery demonstrated a strong community, officials said

The response to catastrophic damage to Route 140 in Westminster following a severe storm earlier this month was a massive effort that involved utility crews, and highway and fire and rescue workers, but some of the biggest heroes were members of the Carroll County community, officials said.

Residents offered help within hours after the powerful storm knocked over 30 utility poles on Baltimore Boulevard on the afternoon of Aug. 7.

The downed poles entangled live wires around 34 cars, trapping 47 people, including 14 children, inside their vehicles, as crews with Baltimore Gas and Electric worked for more than five hours in the rain to shut off the electricity.

“The community was amazing,” Westminster Mayor Mona Becker said. “This is what I love about Westminster. The residents and community members stepped up that evening and were asking where they could donate food, bottles of water, and other items for the workers. Many of the workers were from out of state.”

As crews worked to repair and replace damaged utility poles, Becker heard mostly good news when she stopped by the BGE Mobile Operations Command Center set up at the TownMall of Westminster.

“The staff talked about how welcoming and wonderful the community was,” she said. “There were also several businesses that contacted me about providing food for our own Public Works Department. We truly have the best community.”

Kevin Dayhoff, public information officer with the Westminster Fire Department, said he was amazed at how well the many different agencies worked together to solve issues brought about by the storm.

“It has been wonderful to work with everyone from Carroll County government, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, [Maryland State Police], [Maryland Department of Transportation], and BGE, and all the hundreds of utility workers from all over the country,” he said.

Rescuing stranded motorists was also a community effort, with shelter provided at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Dayhoff said. The Westminster Fire Department worked with the county’s departments of Citizen Services and Fire and Emergency Medical Services, and Public Safety as well as the Maryland State Police and the Reese & Community Fire Company to get it all done, he said.

”A team of us worked together every day, just quietly getting things done and getting accurate and timely information out. It was an awesome team that worked seamlessly on this response,” Dayhoff said.

The Aug. 7 storm brought straight-line winds that knocked over 30 utility poles along the main road into Westminster, which was reopened to traffic one week later. Nine of the poles were repaired, and 21 had to be replaced, said Nicholas Alexopulos, communications manager with BGE.

“The 21 broken poles on 140 carried both transmission and distribution equipment, which made the restoration and reconstruction work especially complex,” he said. “Equipment was damaged on other nearby poles as well.”

BGE was the entity responsible for repairing, replacing and paying for the 80-foot poles that are buried 11 feet into the ground.

“Total cost isn’t something we’d share, and we don’t have that number at this moment anyway, because we have to wait for all of the invoices to come in from contractors and suppliers who were part of the work,” Alexopulos said. “Similarly, the exact number of BGE employees and contractors who performed on-site restoration work is a general estimate at this time, hundreds of BGE employees and contractors.”

Alexopulos said crews completed several stages of work, including making the road safe after the storm; assessing what was damaged and what needed to be repaired or rebuilt; removing utility poles and wires from cars; putting new poles in the ground; installing new transformers, fuses and conductors; pulling transmission lines; handling the final inspection; and energizing new equipment.

The final stage was to restore permanent power to 350 commercial customers who had to rely on temporary electricity after the storm.

The repairs that followed left Route 140 closed to traffic through Aug. 14, which meant traffic had to be detoured elsewhere.

“The State Highway Administration had an estimated 70 employees working during the seven-day closure to ensure the detour was effective and safe, along with providing brush and tree cleanup efforts throughout the storm,” said Shantee’ Felix, media relations manager with SHA.

On the day of the storm, highway crews worked continuously, with eight workers on-site 24 hours daily.

“Crews worked 12-hour shifts and were switched out at midnight and noon each day,” Felix said.

Because Route 140 is a state-owned road, SHA did much of the work.

“When they needed to be in contact with our Public Works Department, we certainly helped, when possible,” Becker said. “Our Public Works Department was incredibly busy in the city doing tree and tree limb removal and assisting businesses and residents with their concerns regarding power outages and blocked roads.”

Within the city there were initially 17 intersections closed due to storm damage. The city was able to open all but three by Aug. 8, Becker said.

Becker said the damage to Route 140 hurt nearby businesses.

“The damage to the businesses along 140 due to the road closure and the lack of electricity was very detrimental,” she said. “I know that some of the restaurants and grocery stores lost quite a lot of stock in their frozen sections and perishable goods. While BGE was able to restore temporary power within a day or two, there were some businesses that were not accessible due to the road closure or due to the staging location for the repair work.

“I was in touch with quite a few businesses concerning the updates on the road and electricity,” she said. ”I know some of them were able to operate out of temporary locations, but others were not able. It also affected their employees. Some were without work for several days, and many of the employees still had their cars parked there as well, which they were not able to access until later.”