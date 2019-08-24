Carroll commissioner Rothstein to hold town hall meetings Aug. 27

Carroll County Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, will hold two town hall meetings Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the South Carroll Senior Center.
Rothstein will discuss traffic, congestion, zoning, and the increase in area thefts, among other topics, according to a news release from Carroll County government.
“Town hall meetings provide a great opportunity for commissioners to brief citizens and for citizens to ask questions and share concerns, thoughts, and ideas. All are welcome,” according to the release.
The meetings will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg.