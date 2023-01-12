Carroll County Commissioner’s President Ed Rothstein elected to MACo’s board of directors

Carroll County Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein has been elected to the 16-member board of directors for the Maryland Association of Counties, or MACo, as it is commonly known. Rothstein was installed last week and will serve a one-year term.

Newly sworn in Carroll County Commissioner, Ed Rothstein, District 5, returns for his second term. Swearing-in ceremony of the new Carroll Board of County Commissioners at the Carroll County Office Building Monday December 5, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

MACo is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group for Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore city. It works for effective, efficient government through education and collaboration; its membership consists of county elected officials and representatives from across the state.

Advertisement

Rothstein, 58, a Republican who lives in Eldersburg, has represented District 5 on the Carroll Board of County Commissioners since 2018.

MACo’s members determine association policy and positions on executive and legislative proposals through an elected board of directors and a volunteer legislative committee.

Advertisement

Rothstein said his appointment to the board of directors is a plus for the county.

“It keeps Carroll County at the table with the rest of the counties,” he said. “I can continue to promote Carroll County with MACo.”

In 2022, former Carroll County Commissioner Stephen Wantz served on the MACo board. Wantz finished his second and final term as a county commissioner in December.

Rothstein began his second term as a county commissioner last month. He is a retired colonel and the former garrison commander at the Fort George G. Meade U.S. Army Installation in Anne Arundel County.

Also during the winter conference, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was named MACo’s president. Other officers on the 2023 MACo board include 1st Vice President John Olszewski, Jr., Baltimore County executive; 2nd Vice President Jack Wilson, a Queen Anne’s County commissioner; Secretary MC Keegan-Ayer, a Frederick County Council member; Treasurer Lenny Pfeffer, Dorchester County Council member; and Past President Sharon Green Middleton, Baltimore City Council vice president.

Advertisement

Other 2023 MACo board members include Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County executive; Danielle Hornberger, Cecil County executive; Reuben Collins, Charles County Commissioners president; Paul Edwards, Garrett County Board of Commissioners chair; Bob Cassilly, Harford County executive; Marc Elrich, Montgomery County executive; Angela Alsobrooks, Prince George’s County executive; Craig Mathies, Somerset County commissioner; and Randy Guy, St. Mary’s County Commissioners president.