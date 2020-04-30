Bonds Meadow Rotary makes $12,000 donation to The Shepherd’s Staff to help those struggling locally

“When someone is sitting in your office and they don’t have clothes and they don’t have a house and their kids are unable to get to school because of some situations that are having in their lives. And the next week, you see that young lady sitting there who had four kids and they were all in their pajamas living in the van, finding a job working in the management position in the community. And having their lives to turn totally around. It is something that is very hard for for us to portray to the community. But this is incredible.”