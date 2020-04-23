Mount Airy Rotary Club donates masks to Carroll Hospital during coronavirus pandemic

The Mount Airy Rotary Club held a “donation ceremony” to delivery a shipment of surgical masks to Carroll Hospital.
The Rotary Club donated 2,500 surgical masks to Carroll Hospital on April 15. The donation comes as part of the club’s support to Carroll Hospital during the pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“We have already been involved in donating funds to the Carroll Foundation for the last five to seven years,” said Paul Mahata, Mount Airy Rotary Club Foundation chair. “So, this is a continuation of our efforts to help the Carroll County hospital.”
All four rotary clubs in Carroll County have collectively donated almost $50,000 to the Carroll Foundation, according to Mahata.
The Mount Airy Rotary Club received a special grant due for COVID-19 projects from the Rotary District for Central Maryland and Washington, D.C. The club raised $10,000 and received a matching grant for $10,000.
The $20,000 total will be used primarily to provide personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns or whatever the hospital needs, according to Mahata.
“We are excited about this opportunity,” Mahata said. “I think that shows tat all four clubs in Carroll County can really act together during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Mount Airy Rotary Club is also working with MISCellaneous Distillery in Mount Airy to make hand sanitizer for the fire department and adding funds to the Mount Airy Net, a food bank.