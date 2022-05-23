Neal Roop is New Windsor’s mayor, again

New Windsor has a new mayor. But Neal Roop isn’t exactly new to the job.

Roop was appointed by the New Windsor Town Council to the mayor’s job on May 4 and was sworn in on May 5. The lifelong New Windsor resident held the office for 12 years before he was defeated in a reelection bid in May 2021 by Andrew Green.

Green served as the town’s mayor for 10 months, until March, when the town council announced Green’s resignation and said he had given no reason for his departure from office.

In December, several New Windsor Town Council members and residents expressed concern about Green’s leadership after he was absent during a Nov. 18 water main break in town. Green said he was sick.

Town Council Vice President Kimberlee Schultz had been serving as interim mayor since March. According to town code, council members were responsible for choosing someone to fill the vacancy for the remaining three years of Green’s term.

The council held a closed session on March 30 during which next steps were discussed with legal counsel.

“No one on the council at this point feels they have the time or inclination to do the job, and so we thought the best thing to do was see if there were people in the community who met what we consider the criteria,” Schultz said during a Town Council meeting April 7.

The council listed its desired criteria for a mayor as:

Ability to effectuate a strategic vision and plan for a municipality the size of New Windsor.

Ability to build, maintain and leverage relationships to further the town’s vision.

Demonstrated experience in managing a municipality or relevant business experience.

Demonstrated ability to provide dedicated time to the mayoral position.

Demonstrated commitment to improving participation in activities for the betterment of New Windsor.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with the Town Council and committees.

Roop said he has spent the first few weeks of his new position speaking with council members and the town manager to “catch up” on town happenings.

“I’m going to continue working on projects I was working on before,” he said, such as developing a new park, renovating the historic Diehlman Inn through grant funding and planning a water line replacement for the town.

In mid-April the town council announced that there were two applicants for the mayor’s job. The council discussed the qualifications of the two applicants in closed session during an April 18 meeting.

Council member Dave Hoffman nominated Roop during a May 4 council meeting. Hoffman said that, of the two candidates, Roop most fully met the qualifications outlined by the council.

Council member Kevin Cornick seconded the motion, and the rest of the council voted in favor of appointing Roop.

“I just want to thank the council for their vote of confidence and I look forward to working with you all,” Roop said at the council meeting. “I know how dedicated you guys have been in the past year and I appreciate that.”

Addressing meeting attendees, Shultz said, “You don’t always agree with what we do but we do what we do because we love this community.”

Roop served for 18 years on the council before being elected mayor for the first time in 2009. The salary for the position is set at $4,800 per year.

“I’ve been on the council with Neal for 10 years so he’s certainly experienced,” Schultz said, adding recently the town received almost $8 million in state funding to address necessary water and sewer upgrades, for which Roop had advocated.