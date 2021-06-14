Q&A: Newly elected Carroll County NAACP president talks about the organization’s goals in the community

Rodney Morris was recently named president of the Carroll County NAACP Branch 7014 after being a member in the organization for seven years. He succeeded Jean Lewis, who had previously held the position. Being a Carroll County resident for 17 years, he said he has always been associated with the NAACP, working as a clerk/typist at the National Office in Baltimore in 1983 while in high school.
Morris said he is always interested in serving his community while working as a member of the Maryland State Police for more than 26 years. Additionally, he served in the U.S. Army and Reserves for over 22 years.
The Times caught up with Morris to talk about his new role, his vision for the community and more.
Q: What are your goals as president of the county’s NAACP branch?
A: As president of the Carroll County Branch, I would like to partner with the leaders of Carroll County Government to meet the mission and vision of the NAACP. As partners and a part of our mission, we would like to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons in Carroll County are met in order to eliminate race-based discrimination
Q: Are their specific issues in the county you believe the organization should be addressing or focusing on?
A: There are a host of issues that need to be addressed, as stated above, but we have to get the cunty leadership to acknowledge that there is a racial problem within the county. All of the various government entities need to increase the number of minorities, reduce the recidivism, and improve the overall experience by including the ideas of people of color that work within their respective organizations.
Q: What have you accomplished so far in your current role?
A: The overall goal is to push for measurable changes that impact those that are constantly being oppressed. I have begun my term by meeting with the various stakeholders and leaders in the county, to introduce myself and to gain their support for creating changes that we would like to see in Carroll County. And the only way to accomplish that is if we all can envision a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. That’s a tall order but it is something that we have to continue to strive for.
Q: What are some things done in the past that you want to continue?
A: The NAACP for many years has been advocates for students of color within the Carroll County public school system by assisting in their diversity and inclusion efforts. Promoting higher education by awarding several financial education awards. Assisting with the process of hiring of teachers, staff and administrators for a more diverse work force.
Q: What are some things you plan to change?
A: The NAACP would like to engage more young people and have them be more active within our branch. Also to increase our visibility within the various communities.
Q: What do you want people/the community to know about your organization?
A: The NAACP is a non-profit, multi-racial organization that anyone can join and be a part of. Our members are a group of diverse individual volunteers within the various communities whose views are consistent with our mission. In order for the branch to be successful, we have to have a direct connection with the community based upon trust.