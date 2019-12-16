“It’s so important for them at a young age to be able to get exposed with experiences with more than just the typical mainstream; ‘I’m going to play a sport or I’m going to be in the drama club,’" she said. "This is an opportunity that didn’t exist when I was a kid to be able to do something formalized and structured around science and math and giving them an opportunity to meet other kids who are interested and to find out where their talents lie and where they can grow and what they may be interested in when they get a little older.”