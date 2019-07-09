After some Carroll County roads flood, officials remind citizens to ‘Turn around, don’t drown’

While Monday’s downpour led to water rescues elsewhere in the state, Carroll County residents managed to steer clear of the few flooded roadways and downed wires Monday.
“Everybody stayed safe,” Carroll County Emergency Management Manager Valerie Hawkins said Tuesday. “We did have a few roads that were closed due to high water.”
“Yesterday brought a lot of rain in a short period of time,” said Doug Brown, deputy director of public works.
According to a statement that Carroll County Department of Public Safety posted to its Facebook page, Hoods Mill Road up to the Howard County line closed for flooding from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Sams Creek Road closed for flooding from Md. 31 to the Frederick County line from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wesley Road closed in multiple locations for fallen trees and wires from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and Marble Quarry Road closed for flooding between McKinstry’s Mill and the Frederick County line from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Brown said these areas are frequently flooded during heavy rains.
Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. was called to clear the wires from Wesley Road before the trees were removed, according to Brown.
“If it’s a wire, we treat it as a live wire,” he said.
County employees block traffic when roadways are closed, Brown said, as he believes they are a stronger deterrent than signs. “Our goal is to prevent them from going through it,” Brown said.
There were no injuries or accidents related to roadways reported, according to Brown.
Both Hawkins and Brown encouraged motorists to exercise caution when they encounter a flooded road.
“If there’s water across a roadway we always want to emphasize the ‘turn around, don’t drown’ message,” Hawkins said.
“Use good sense,” Brown said.
The amount of rain varied across the county. At the Northern Landfill, 2.1 inches fell, while 1.58 inches fell on Piney Run Park during the same storm, according to Hawkins.
Last summer’s heavy rain showed the county how damaging floods can be.
“It was absolutely a challenge last year,” Hawkins said. “We are more aware of the possibility of flooding than we were before.”
“We are ready to jump into action,” Brown said.
If someone encounters a flooded roadway, and the situation is not an emergency, they can call the road department at 410-386-6717. Emergency situations such as a vehicle stuck in water should be phoned in to 911.