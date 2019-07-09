After some Carroll County roads flood, officials remind citizens to ‘Turn around, don’t drown’

According to a statement that Carroll County Department of Public Safety posted to its Facebook page, Hoods Mill Road up to the Howard County line closed for flooding from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Sams Creek Road closed for flooding from Md. 31 to the Frederick County line from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wesley Road closed in multiple locations for fallen trees and wires from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and Marble Quarry Road closed for flooding between McKinstry’s Mill and the Frederick County line from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.