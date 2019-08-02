Road work along Md. 32 in Eldersburg to begin Sunday night

Beginning Sunday night, Aug. 4, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin a project designed to improve ride quality on Md. 32 (Sykesville Road) between Md. 26 (Liberty Road) and the Liberty Reservoir Bridge in Eldersburg. The $1.1 million resurfacing project is expected to be completed in early September, according to an MDOT SHA news release.
The project will start at the Liberty Reservoir Bridge and move south to Md. 26. Motorists can expect single lane closures guided by a flagging operation, Sunday through Thursday, starting each night at 8 p.m. and continuing through 5 a.m. the following morning. Approximately, 15,000 vehicles travel this section of MD 32 each day, so nighttime travelers are encouraged to add extra drive time during the road work.
MDOT SHA’s contractor, C.J. Miller, LLC of Hampstead, will mill (remove the top layer of asphalt), pave and restripe nearly 2.5 miles of MD 32. This section of MD 32 was last resurfaced in 1991.
Nearby, MDOT SHA also has a project that is widening Md. 32 (Sykesville Road) between Main Street and Macbeth Way/Piney Ridge Parkway in Carroll County.