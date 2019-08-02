Road work along Md. 32 in Eldersburg to begin Sunday night

The project will start at the Liberty Reservoir Bridge and move south to Md. 26. Motorists can expect single lane closures guided by a flagging operation, Sunday through Thursday, starting each night at 8 p.m. and continuing through 5 a.m. the following morning. Approximately, 15,000 vehicles travel this section of MD 32 each day, so nighttime travelers are encouraged to add extra drive time during the road work.