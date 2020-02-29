Roadway paving projects beginning in Westminster the week of March 2

The city of Westminster announced the start of its annual roadway paving project with work beginning the week of March 2.
Work hours will be Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will work through the following sections of road: South Alley between Longwell Extension and Center Street; Westminster Avenue between East Main Street and East Green Street; and, Lincoln Road between East Main Street and East Green Street.
The projects include milling and overlaying to create a better roadway surface. The city contracted with C.J. Miller of Hampstead.
According to a news release from the city, “Traffic flow and access to driveways and parking lots will be maintained through flagging operations during construction. On-street parking will be temporarily eliminated within the work zone as construction progresses. Temporary partial street closures within the work zone can be expected as roadway conditions warrant.”
On Friday, workers placed 'No Parking" signs in the appropriate zones.
“The City will make every effort to minimize daily no parking zones, however, due to the nature of the work temporary interruptions to on-street parking situations are anticipated. Please bear with us while we continue to make improvements in the City of Westminster,” the city wrote int he release.
Questions should be directed to Mike Matov, Senior Engineer at 410-848-2592.