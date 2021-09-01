Flooding shuts several roads in Carroll County as Tropical Depression Ida grips region

Heavy rains have caused significant flooding and road closures in Carroll County as Tropical Depression Ida continues to impact central Maryland.
More than ten roads were listed as closed as for 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Carroll County government site, there are:
- Otterdale Mill Road, 1300 block at bridge
- Bucher John Road, 600 block
- Naylors Mill Road, near Rt. 77
- Middleburg Road, at Crouse Mill Road
- Walnut Grove Road, at Harney Road
- Sells Mill Road, at Diehl Road
- Silver Run Valley Road, at Army bridge
- Bear Run Road, at bridge
- Keysville Frederick Road, at county line
- N. Stone Road, at Blacks Schoolhouse Road
- Mayberry Road, at Baumgardner Road
- Harney Road, at Piney Creek Rd.
According to the county government, the Union Bridge Road at Main Street was closed because of flooding, but is now open.
A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Harford, Carroll and Frederick counties until 6:30 p.m. Up to 4 inches of rain had fallen in those areas as of 3:30 p.m., and National Weather Service forecasters warned of up to 3 inches more.
Meanwhile, an earlier instituted tornado watch for Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties remains in effect until 7 p.m., according to the weather service. It includes the populous suburbs of Washington, as well as parts of Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.
Across Maryland, the storm had a significant impact. A tornado swept through the Annapolis area Wednesday afternoon, leaving a trail of damage, as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida continued to trail across Maryland.
The tornado in Anne Arundel County was confirmed via radar, according to the National Weather Service, which also reported a tornado in Baltimore County. It’s unclear if the tornado confirmed by meteorologists at North Point State Park was the same as the one near Annapolis.
The National Weather Service reported that at least six swift water rescues were needed in Frederick County, where at least 20 roads were closed because of flooding in the northern part of the county.
In anticipation of the storm, Hogan enabled the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a statewide response to the storm and fulfill local requests for help.
As of approximately 4 p.m., Baltimore Gas & Electric reported 126 outages as Wednesday, with approximately 7,150 customers impacted.
