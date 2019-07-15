Three Carroll County roads to close for rail crossing work

Sections of three Carroll County Roads will close in coming weeks due to work by CSX for rail crossing repairs.
Hoods Mill Road will be closed at the railroad crossing from Tuesday, July 16 to July 18.
Morgan Station Road will be closed between Old Frederick Road and Hoods Mill Road from Wednesday, July 17 through July 19.
Woodbine Road will be closed between Old Frederick Road & Hoods Mill Road between July 22 and July 24.
The Carroll County Public Works Department posts a calendar of traffic events in their section of the county government website, carrollcountymd.gov.
For more information, customers may call CSX Transportation at 1-800-232-0144.