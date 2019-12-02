Beginning Thursday, Dec. 5, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will close Md. 31 (New Windsor Road/Main Street) at Blue Ridge Avenue in New Windsor for emergency repairs. The two-day closure, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., will allow the Town of New Windsor to repair a water line.
Motorists in both directions will be detoured around New Windsor’s downtown area and use Wakefield Valley Road to reach Md. 31. Local traffic will be permitted to access Md. 31 through downtown up to Blue Ridge Avenue. MDOT SHA will guide motorists through the detour using electronic message boards, signs and barrels. Approximately 6,400 vehicles per day use this section of Md. 31, so motorists should plan on extra driving time.
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto md511.maryland.gov.