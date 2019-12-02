Motorists in both directions will be detoured around New Windsor’s downtown area and use Wakefield Valley Road to reach Md. 31. Local traffic will be permitted to access Md. 31 through downtown up to Blue Ridge Avenue. MDOT SHA will guide motorists through the detour using electronic message boards, signs and barrels. Approximately 6,400 vehicles per day use this section of Md. 31, so motorists should plan on extra driving time.