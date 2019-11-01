Six roads in Carroll County remain closed and nearly 400 residences are without power Friday morning in the aftermath of Halloween night’s deluge.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Carroll on Thursday evening, calling for high winds and potentially damaging thunderstorms. A flood warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. Friday, according to NWS.
Valerie Hawkins, emergency management manager for Carroll, said the storm hit all parts of the county.
“It wasn’t focused in one specific location,” Hawkins said Friday. “The storm did affect the entire county. It wasn’t a localized thing.”
Downed trees have closed eastbound Deep Run Road between Md. 657 and Md. 607, Stuller Road, and Halter Road at East Mayberry, according to Carroll County government’s Facebook page. Cedarhurst Drive is also closed for a downed tree, according to Hawkins.
Keysville Frederick Court, by the Frederick County line, is closed for high water and Backwoods Road is shut down for a low-hanging wire, Hawkins said.
Anyone who comes across hazardous or life-threatening conditions should call 911, Hawkins advised. Downed wires that are not life-threatening can be reported to Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. or FirstEnergy, she said.
As of 10:10 a.m., over 230 BGE customers and about 145 FirstEnergy customers were without power in Carroll County, according to the companies’ websites.
There were two “swift water calls” overnight for vehicles in water at Twin Arch Road in Mount Airy, near the Howard County line, and along White Rock Road in Eldersburg, Hawkins said. There were no actual rescues involved, according to Hawkins, and no injuries reported.
“Don’t drive through flooded roadways,” Hawkins said. “Turn around and go the other way.”
Road closures will be updated on Carroll County’s Facebook page and posted on the county website, according to Hawkins.