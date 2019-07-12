Dize: Eat food that nourishes all your organs and will do no harm

Eventually, nutrition and good health became fascinating. Weimar, a Seventh Day Adventist Group was recommended by a friend, so when they scheduled a retreat in North East, I attended. Later, I learned about the Rev. George Malkmus, who started Hallelujah Acres in North Carolina. I became a Certified Health Minister (Code #EKN) after hearing from over 100 different people there how the H Diet had made amazing positive health changes in their previously diseased bodies. Rev. Malkmus, himself had colon cancer and dissolved the tumor with a healthy food diet. He credits the Bible verse Genesis 1:29 with his good health, “And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is on the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.”