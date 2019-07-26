Religion briefs: Car wash, outdoor movies and several Bible schools coming up

Community car wash at Calvary UMC, July 27
Calvary United Methodist Church in Mount Airy is holding a community car wash on Saturday, July 27. The cost is $1 per car. According to a Calvary UMC news release, this is not a fundraiser, just a way of the church serving the community. All different groups will be involved in this service project from the youth to the OWLS. Calvary is at 403 S. Main St., Mount Airy.
Taneytown Baptist hosting VBS starting July 29
Taneytown Baptist Church is holding a Vacation Bible School from July 29 through Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day for ages 3 through fifth grade. The theme is “In the Wild: Amazing Real-Life Encounters With Jesus.” The church is at 4150 Sells Mill Road in Taneytown. FOr more information, call 410-756-4444 or email office@taneytownbaptist.org.
Calvary UMC holding VBS, Aug. 1-2
Calvary United Methodist Church is inviting elementary-aged children to attend a free Noah’s Ark, Vacation Bible School on Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. each day. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided. Participants will experience Noah’s Ark by engaging in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics based activities throughout the day. Register at calvary-mtairy.org or call 301-829-0358.
Meadow Branch to host VBS, Aug. 8-11
Meadow Branch Church, located at 818 Old Taneytown Road in Westminster, will be hosting “Farm Fresh Faith” Vacation Bible School. It will include crafts, snack, lessons, fun and even live animals. It will be held Aug. 8-11. Thursday and Friday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9 to 11:30 a.m. and Sunday 9 to 10:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m., followed by a picnic. Ages 3 thru sixth grade are invited to attend. Register at 410-848-7478, email to churchoffice.mb@gmail.com or visit www.meadowbranch.org.
Free outdoor movie at Elders, Aug. 16
Elders Baptist Church, 1216 Liberty Road, Sykesville, will be sponsoring a community outdoor movie night on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The movie is “Run the Race.” The executive producer? Tim Tebow. “Run the Race” is about two desperate brothers that make a sacrifice today for a better tomorrow. On their journey they discover Jesus is enough. The event is free to everyone and light refreshments will be served. Bring a blanket/chairs and friends and family to enjoy an evening out. Call 410-795-9481 for more information.
The Carroll County Times regularly publishes Religion Briefs about news from local places of worship, from new clergy to guest speakers to special services and classes. Photos are published as space allows and must be sent as JPG attachments, with caption information included. Submit information to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com or mail to P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158.