Religion briefs: Car wash, outdoor movies and several Bible schools coming up

Elders Baptist Church, 1216 Liberty Road, Sykesville, will be sponsoring a community outdoor movie night on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The movie is “Run the Race.” The executive producer? Tim Tebow. “Run the Race” is about two desperate brothers that make a sacrifice today for a better tomorrow. On their journey they discover Jesus is enough. The event is free to everyone and light refreshments will be served. Bring a blanket/chairs and friends and family to enjoy an evening out. Call 410-795-9481 for more information.