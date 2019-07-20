Religion Briefs: Vacation Bible School returns to Oakland UMC this week

Oakland United Methodist Church in Eldersburg has been hosting a Vacation Bible School since the late 1940s, reaching out to children of all faiths in the community, and this year is no exception. Oakland’s VBS will take place July 22-26. Under the direction of Jamie Doi, the classes will be held in the evening from 6:30-8:30. Promising to be packed full of fun and learning, the theme this year is “Kingdom Heroes." It is open to children age 3 through fifth grade. Register at www.oaklandumc.org