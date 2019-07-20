Religion Briefs: Vacation Bible School returns to Oakland UMC this week

VBS tradition continues at Oakland UMC
Oakland United Methodist Church in Eldersburg has been hosting a Vacation Bible School since the late 1940s, reaching out to children of all faiths in the community, and this year is no exception. Oakland’s VBS will take place July 22-26. Under the direction of Jamie Doi, the classes will be held in the evening from 6:30-8:30. Promising to be packed full of fun and learning, the theme this year is “Kingdom Heroes." It is open to children age 3 through fifth grade. Register at www.oaklandumc.org
Taneytown Baptist hosting VBS starting July 29
Taneytown Baptist Church is holding a Vacation Bible School from July 29 through Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day for ages 3 through fifth grade. The theme is “In the Wild: Amazing Real-Life Encounters With Jesus.” The church is at 4150 Sells Mill Road in Taneytown. FOr more information, call 410-756-4444 or email office@taneytownbaptist.org.
Calvary UMC holding VBS, Aug. 1-2
Calvary United Methodist Church is inviting elementary-aged children to attend a free Noah’s Ark, Vacation Bible School on Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. each day. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided. Participants will experience Noah’s Ark by engaging in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics based activities throughout the day. Register at calvary-mtairy.org or call 301-829-0358.
Meadow Branch to host VBS, Aug. 8-11
Meadow Branch Church, located at 818 Old Taneytown Road in Westminster, will be hosting “Farm Fresh Faith” Vacation Bible School. It will include crafts, snack, lessons, fun and even live animals. It will be held Aug. 8-11. Thursday and Friday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9 to 11:30 a.m. and Sunday 9 to 10:30 a.m. with worship at 10:45 a.m., followed by a picnic. Ages 3 thru sixth grade are invited to attend. Register at 410-848-7478, email to churchoffice.mb@gmail.com or visit www.meadowbranch.org.
Calvary Lutheran diaper drive continuing
Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy, is holding a diaper drive through July 26. Donated packs of diapers, wipes, and pull-ups will be shared with local food pantries as well as the Howard County Diaper Project, Human Services of Carroll County, and The Religious Coalition for Emergency Family Shelter in Frederick. Donations can be dropped off in the mini-church on the front lawn of the church. The congregation is asking for help in reaching its goal to “stuff the church” with diapers! Contact Patti at fcannaday@comcast.net for information.
Community car wash at Calvary UMC
Calvary United Methodist Church in Mount Airy is holding a community car wash on Saturday, July 27. The cost is $1 per car. According to a Calvary UMC news release, this is not a fundraiser, just a way of the church serving the community. All different groups will be involved in this service project from the youth to the OWLS. Calvary is at 403 S. Main St., Mount Airy.
